GM Korea officials, labor under fire for selling jobs

6 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Executives and unionized workers at GM Korea, a local subsidiary of General Motors, are to face trials for allegedly receiving bribes in exchange of offering permanent jobs to contract workers. Prosecutors in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Tuesday said they have indicted five former and current senior employees at GM Korea, as well as 17 former and incumbent labor representatives.

