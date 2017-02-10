GM Korea officials, labor under fire for selling jobs
Executives and unionized workers at GM Korea, a local subsidiary of General Motors, are to face trials for allegedly receiving bribes in exchange of offering permanent jobs to contract workers. Prosecutors in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Tuesday said they have indicted five former and current senior employees at GM Korea, as well as 17 former and incumbent labor representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC