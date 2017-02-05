From Toilet Seats to Cosmetics, Korea...

From Toilet Seats to Cosmetics, Koreans Fret as China Ups Ante

South Korea is increasingly concerned that China may be stepping up economic retaliation over its decision to deploy a U.S. missile shield, and it sees worrying signs in everything from blocked imports of high-tech bidets to the cancellation of music concerts. Korea's Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho has said he thinks China may be taking unfair and indirect action in some cases.

