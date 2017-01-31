Former UN chief Ban won't run for Sou...

Former UN chief Ban won't run for South Korea presidency

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon leaves after a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Ban said Wednesday that he won't run for South Korea's presidency, a surprise announcement that removes a well-known figure from contention and further stirs the country's already tumultuous politics.

Chicago, IL

