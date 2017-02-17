Even K-Pop, Korean Bidets Aren't Safe...

Even K-Pop, Korean Bidets Aren't Safe in Missile Shield Dispute

A proposed U.S.-built missile defense system to help South Korea guard against growing threats from its North Korean nemesis is roiling relations between Seoul and Beijing. Many South Koreans believe China is retaliating against their government, targeting pop stars, companies and individuals over the defense array, which Beijing has denounced as a threat to its own security.

