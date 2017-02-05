Duterte assures protection for law-abiding South Koreans
Law-abiding Koreans are always welcome in the country but would not be given any special treatment once they engage in criminal activities, President Duterte declared last Saturday night. The President warned about dealing severely with foreign and local criminals alike after revealing that a South Korean group has reportedly established prostitution and illegal drug operations in Cebu City.
