DPRK man arrested in connection with Kim Jong Nam's death

Malaysian police said on Saturday they have detained a Democratic People's Republic of Korea citizen suspected to be involved in the death of a DPRK man identified by Malaysian authorities as Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un. The male suspect was identified as "Ri Jong Chol," who was born on May 6, 1970, in the DPRK, Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement, citing information on the ID card in the suspect's possession, known in Malaysia as "i-Kad," used by foreign workers living in the country.

Chicago, IL

