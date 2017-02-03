Doha Bank to host a seminar for Korean firms
Qatar's third-largest lender Doha Bank Group will host a seminar in Seoul for Korean financial firms and builders interested in investing in the Persian Gulf region, the bank said. The event will run at Lotte Hotel Seoul in central Seoul on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. where Dohan Bank Group CEO Raghavan Seetharaman and Doha Seoul Office's Chief Representative Kwak Young-joon will attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC