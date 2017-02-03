Doha Bank to host a seminar for Korean firms

Qatar's third-largest lender Doha Bank Group will host a seminar in Seoul for Korean financial firms and builders interested in investing in the Persian Gulf region, the bank said. The event will run at Lotte Hotel Seoul in central Seoul on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. where Dohan Bank Group CEO Raghavan Seetharaman and Doha Seoul Office's Chief Representative Kwak Young-joon will attend.

