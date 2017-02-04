Do the memories of 'comfort women' matter?

In January, Japan withdrew its ambassador to South Korea and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denounced Seoul for not abiding by the 2015 bilateral agreement regarding the "comfort women" that was aimed at enabling both nations to overcome this shared trauma. It was "shared" in the sense that many Korean women were recruited into what was effectively a system of sexual slavery that makes some contemporary Japanese feel uncomfortable about a dark chapter in the nation's past - one that revisionists are intent on whitewashing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.