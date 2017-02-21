Denmark defers decision on extradition of daughter of woman at center of scandal
The Danish prosecution on Tuesday deferred a decision over whether to repatriate the daughter of South Korean President Park Geun-hye's close confidante at the center of a high-profile corruption scandal. South Korea's special probe team, led by Independent Counsel Park Young-soo, has requested Denmark to send Chung Yoo-ra, the 21-year-old daughter of Choi Soon-sil, to Seoul so she could be questioned on a series of alleged wrongdoings related to the president.
