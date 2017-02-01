Dela Rosa shames Pampanga cops in South Koreans' extortion
SEVEN Pampanga cops received a dressing down from Philippine National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa after being accused of involvement in the robbery-extortion of three Korean nationals in Pampanga last December. Dela Rosa made a scheduled visit to the Angeles City Police Office to confront the alleged erring cops, namely Police Officer 1 Jayson Ibe, PO3 Arnold Nagayo, PO2 Richard King Agapito, PO3 Gomerson Evangelista, PO1 Ruben Rodriguez II, PO1 Mark Joseph Pineda and PO3 Roentjen Domingo, all accused of harassing the three foreigners.
