Danes to decide on SKorea extradition within a month
" Denmark's top prosecutor says a decision whether to meet a South Korean extradition request for the daughter of the former confidante of South Korea's president, is expected within a month. Simon Gosvig, a spokesman for the Director of Public Prosecutions, says Chung Yoo-ra who is wanted as part of a corruption investigation at home, will remain in detention until March 22. Denmark had requested additional information from Seoul before deciding on the fate of Chung, arrested in Aalborg, northern Denmark, on Jan. 1 on an international warrant.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb 13
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
