Danes to decide on SKorea extradition...

Danes to decide on SKorea extradition within a month

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Denmark's top prosecutor says a decision whether to meet a South Korean extradition request for the daughter of the former confidante of South Korea's president, is expected within a month. Simon Gosvig, a spokesman for the Director of Public Prosecutions, says Chung Yoo-ra who is wanted as part of a corruption investigation at home, will remain in detention until March 22. Denmark had requested additional information from Seoul before deciding on the fate of Chung, arrested in Aalborg, northern Denmark, on Jan. 1 on an international warrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,663 • Total comments across all topics: 279,096,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC