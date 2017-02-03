Collected Department Releases: Sports Envoy Chloe Kim Visits the Republic of Korea
American snowboarder Chloe Kim will travel to Seoul and Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea, February 8-10, as a Sports Envoy for the U.S. Department of State. Arriving almost one year to the day in advance of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, Kim's visit underscores the United States' support of the government and people of the Republic of Korea as they prepare to host next year's Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.
