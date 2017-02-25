China move seen as test for Trump administration over ongoing North Korean problem
China's announcement it has suspended North Korean coal imports may have been its first test of whether the Trump administration is ready to do something about a major, and mutual, security problem: North Korea's nuclear weapons. While China is Pyongyang's biggest enabler, it is also the biggest outside agent of regime-challenging change - just not in the way Washington has wanted.
