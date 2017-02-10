China expels 32 South Korea missionaries

China expels 32 South Korea missionaries

China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a US missile defence system in the South. The 32 were based in China's northeastern Yanji region near the border with North Korea, many of whom had worked there more than a decade, South Korean media have reported.

Chicago, IL

