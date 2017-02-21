Chemical Weapon Found On Body Of Nort...

Chemical Weapon Found On Body Of North Korean Leader's Half-Brother

13 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Malaysian authorities say initial autopsy results show a chemical weapon - VX nerve agent - was used in the fatal poisoning of Kim Jong Nam, older half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. VX is an odorless substance that can exist as liquid or gas.

