Cabbie indicted for sexual assault on South Koreans

Taipei prosecutors indicted a taxi driver Tuesday for drugging three women from South Korea and sexually assaulting one of them last month, demanding a prison sentence of 15 years. The Shilin District Prosecutors Office had sought the indictment of Chan Yu-ju , a married man without a criminal record, on charges of sexual offenses with the use of drugs, after concluding its investigation.

