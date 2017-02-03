Biz moguls mourn death of Huh Wan-koo...

Biz moguls mourn death of Huh Wan-koo, son of LG co-founder

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Korean business moguls came to pay their respects over the weekend to Huh Wan-koo, the son of LG Group's co-founder, who died on Friday at the age of 81. The late Huh is the fifth son of LG Group co-founder Huh Man-jung and uncle of GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo. Huh, who graduated from Wingate University in North Carolina, founded the logistics and real estate company Seungsan in 1969 and acquired the US steel company Farwest in 1991 to expand his business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 21 Ainu 22
News Bizarre political scandal Jan 20 LKL 2
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,588,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC