Biz moguls mourn death of Huh Wan-koo, son of LG co-founder
Korean business moguls came to pay their respects over the weekend to Huh Wan-koo, the son of LG Group's co-founder, who died on Friday at the age of 81. The late Huh is the fifth son of LG Group co-founder Huh Man-jung and uncle of GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo. Huh, who graduated from Wingate University in North Carolina, founded the logistics and real estate company Seungsan in 1969 and acquired the US steel company Farwest in 1991 to expand his business.
