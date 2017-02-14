AI programs take on human translators...

AI programs take on human translators in South Korea

10 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Artificial intelligence -based programmes and human professionals will engage in a translation battle in Seoul, according to Sejong Cyber University and the International Interpretation & Translation Association , Tuesday. In the competition, a professional translator will face a showdown with Google Translate and Naver Papago, the two most popular commercialised AI-based translation services that support English and Korean.

Chicago, IL

