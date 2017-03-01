Abe caught in widening scandal

Abe caught in widening scandal

Shinzo Abe says he will resign if he or his wife Akie are found to have done anything wrong. Photo / AP Japan's Prime Minister is facing the biggest crisis of his tenure, caught up in a burgeoning scandal that involves a shady land deal, allegations of a coverup and a kindergarten sending out notes about "wicked" Koreans and Chinese.

