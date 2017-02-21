74 pct of Koreans want Park's impeachment ruling by March 13: poll
Three-quarters of South Koreans want the Constitutional Court to confirm President Park Geun-hye's impeachment and deliver the ruling by March 13, when one of the justices is set to retire, a poll showed Thursday. The joint survey by NGO People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy and two pollsters found that 74 percent of those polled wanted the court to deliver its verdict before acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi completes her term.
