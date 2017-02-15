15 countries offer Gong Yoo's fan meeting
Gong Yoo still enjoys tremendous popularity overseas, even though his recent TV drama "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" ended more than two weeks ago. According to his agency, the actor has received fan meeting offers from 15 different countries, including China, Japan, the US and Australia.
