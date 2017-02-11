10 Korean food processors coming in May

10 Korean food processors coming in May

Read more: Sun-Star

TEN Korean food processors from the South Korean Foreign Trade Service Corps will come in May to help improve food processing and branding of Philippine products. Department of Trade and Industry Regional Director Maria Belena Ambi Wednesday, February 8, said the Koreans will also talk and mentor local food processors willing to learn more about food processing technologies.

Chicago, IL

