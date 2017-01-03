Where goblin and mermaid roam

Where goblin and mermaid roam

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Current drama series on Korean TV boast scenic sets, from immortal goblin god Kim Shin's majestic mansion in "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" to the marine cove where the mermaid Shimchung lives in "The Legend of the Blue Sea." "Guardian": Incheon, Duksung Women's University Incheon, an hour's car ride away from Seoul, is basking in the fame brought by the popular tvN series "Guardian" -- so much so that the port city plans to build a filming complex with studios and sets in 2020, the city government announced Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... 18 hr Strong Wakamoto 12
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec '16 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec '16 Ssk 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,370 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,010

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC