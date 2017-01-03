Where goblin and mermaid roam
Current drama series on Korean TV boast scenic sets, from immortal goblin god Kim Shin's majestic mansion in "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" to the marine cove where the mermaid Shimchung lives in "The Legend of the Blue Sea." "Guardian": Incheon, Duksung Women's University Incheon, an hour's car ride away from Seoul, is basking in the fame brought by the popular tvN series "Guardian" -- so much so that the port city plans to build a filming complex with studios and sets in 2020, the city government announced Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|18 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|12
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec '16
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec '16
|Ssk
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC