Where goblin and mermaid roam

Current drama series on Korean TV boast scenic sets, from immortal goblin god Kim Shin's majestic mansion in "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" to the marine cove where the mermaid Shimchung lives in "The Legend of the Blue Sea." "Guardian": Incheon, Duksung Women's University Incheon, an hour's car ride away from Seoul, is basking in the fame brought by the popular tvN series "Guardian" -- so much so that the port city plans to build a filming complex with studios and sets in 2020, the city government announced Monday.

