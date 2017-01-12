Volkswagen executive to visit Seoul prosecution over emissions scandal
A senior executive of German carmaker Volkswagen will visit South Korean investigators this week to discuss issues related to its emissions scandal, the prosecution said Tuesday. Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz, member of Volkswagen AG's Board of Management, will visit the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' This file photo, taken on June 1, 2016, shows Audi Volkswagen Korea's pre-delivery inspection center in Pyeongtaek, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|16 hr
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|17 hr
|Ainu
|15
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec '16
|Water
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC