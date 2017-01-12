Volkswagen executive to visit Seoul prosecution over emissions scandal

A senior executive of German carmaker Volkswagen will visit South Korean investigators this week to discuss issues related to its emissions scandal, the prosecution said Tuesday. Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz, member of Volkswagen AG's Board of Management, will visit the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' This file photo, taken on June 1, 2016, shows Audi Volkswagen Korea's pre-delivery inspection center in Pyeongtaek, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul.

