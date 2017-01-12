Vans Drops New Video Showcasing South Korea's Prime Skate Spots
A newly released video by Vans showcases the best of Seoul in a six-minute short exploring the city's top skate spots. Helped by local connection Quentin Assandri and Quiet Leaf magazine's Jin Yob Kim, five riders from France and Holland embarked on a 10-day trip to the South Korean capital to film the high-octane 'Endless Light,' which takes in leafy parks, crowded streets and famous landmarks while dodging rush-hour traffic, workers and tourists.
