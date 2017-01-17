US, South Korea, Japan stage missile-defense drills amid N. Korea threat
The United States, South Korea and Japan kicked off naval missile-defense drills Friday, joining forces to counter the growing threat from North Korea. The three-day exercise began amid fears that the North may test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile or stage another provocation in connection with Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|1 hr
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|Bizarre political scandal
|17 hr
|LKL
|2
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Wed
|LKL
|19
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC