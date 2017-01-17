US, South Korea, Japan stage missile-...

US, South Korea, Japan stage missile-defense drills amid N. Korea threat

The United States, South Korea and Japan kicked off naval missile-defense drills Friday, joining forces to counter the growing threat from North Korea. The three-day exercise began amid fears that the North may test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile or stage another provocation in connection with Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Friday.

Chicago, IL

