US sees 'qualitative improvement' in NKorea capability

North Koreans gather during a mass rally to vow to carry through the tasks set forth by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in his New Year's address, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. less North Koreans gather during a mass rally to vow to carry through the tasks set forth by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in his New Year's address, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, Jan. ... more WASHINGTON - North Korea's weapons capabilities have shown a "qualitative improvement" in the past year, the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.