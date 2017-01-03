US probes complaints of Hyundai Sonat...

US probes complaints of Hyundai Sonata seat belt failure

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In this Oct. 26, 2016 file photo, the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is displayed at the automaker's showroom in Seoul, South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... 19 hr Ainu 9
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec '16 Ssk 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,762 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,225

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC