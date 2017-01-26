South Korea is Britain's best prospect for a free trade deal when it quits the European Union, according to a study. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/uk-should-target-south-korea-trade-deal-after-brexit-study-says-35407762.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35407761.ece/c1c53/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-ed8cd6d5-dab4-449f-9493-165d39f435c4_I1.jpg South Korea is Britain's best prospect for a free trade deal when it quits the EU, a study has claimed South Korea is Britain's best prospect for a free trade deal when it quits the European Union, according to a study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.