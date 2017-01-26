UK should target South Korea trade deal after Brexit, study says
South Korea is Britain's best prospect for a free trade deal when it quits the European Union, according to a study. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/uk-should-target-south-korea-trade-deal-after-brexit-study-says-35407762.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35407761.ece/c1c53/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-ed8cd6d5-dab4-449f-9493-165d39f435c4_I1.jpg South Korea is Britain's best prospect for a free trade deal when it quits the EU, a study has claimed South Korea is Britain's best prospect for a free trade deal when it quits the European Union, according to a study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|13 hr
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Sat
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Fri
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC