U.S. slaps sanctions on seven North Koreans, two DPRK entities
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the 3rd Meeting of Activists of the Korean People's Army in the Movement for Winning the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on August... The U.S. Treasury Department has added seven senior North Korean officials, including leader Kim Jong Un's sister, to its sanctions list because of human rights abuses and censorship by the communist nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Tue
|Strong Wakamoto
|12
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec '16
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec '16
|Ssk
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC