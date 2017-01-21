U.S. asks South Korea to arrest former U.N. chief Ban's brother
The U.S. government has asked South Korea to arrest a brother of former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on charges that he engaged in a bribery scheme to carry out the sale of a Vietnamese building complex, a U.S. prosecutor said on Friday. During a court hearing in federal court in Manhattan, Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Noble said that a request had been made for the arrest of Ban Ki-sang, who was an executive at South Korean construction firm Keangnam Enterprises Co Ltd. Ban Ki-sang, who could not be reached for comment, was one of four people charged on Jan. 10 in a case that has complicated his brother's expected run for president of South Korea following his recently finished term at the United Nations.
