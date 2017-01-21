U.S. asks South Korea to arrest former U.N. chief Ban's brother

The U.S. government has asked South Korea to arrest a brother of former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on charges that he engaged in a bribery scheme to carry out the sale of a Vietnamese building complex, a U.S. prosecutor said on Friday. During a court hearing in federal court in Manhattan, Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Noble said that a request had been made for the arrest of Ban Ki-sang, who was an executive at South Korean construction firm Keangnam Enterprises Co Ltd. Ban Ki-sang, who could not be reached for comment, was one of four people charged on Jan. 10 in a case that has complicated his brother's expected run for president of South Korea following his recently finished term at the United Nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.