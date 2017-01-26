Trump reaffirms 'ironclad commitment'...

Trump reaffirms 'ironclad commitment' to US alliance with South Korea

President Donald Trump reaffirmed Washington's "ironclad commitment" to the alliance with South Korea during a phone call Monday with the country's acting president. The leaders also agreed to strengthen joint defense capabilities as they face a growing nuclear and missile threat from North Korea, the White House said in a statement.

