Suman Hanif, whose film 'Plates' was shown at the Busan Independent Film Festival in South Korea
'Plates' was directed and produced by Suman Hanif, who graduated with a first class degree in Film from Bradford College last month. The piece, about food waste and food poverty, was shot in West Yorkshire and was recently screened at the Busan Independent Film Festival in South Korea.
