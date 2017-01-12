South Korea's blacklist of artists adds to outrage over presidential scandal

When South Korean artist Hong Sung-dam produced a painting that depicted President Park Geun-hye as a scarecrow manipulated by evil forces, including her dictator father, her senior aides discussed how to "punish" Hong, according to a diary one of them kept. Soon after the painting's completion in August 2014, the retaliation began as planned in the aide's diary, which surfaced in November in the investigation into the corruption scandal that has led to Park's impeachment trial.

