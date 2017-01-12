South Korean Zombie Thriller Train to Busan - Blu-Ray and DVD release + Clip and Stills

TRAIN TO BUSAN is a harrowing zombie horror-thriller that follows a group of terrified passengers fighting their way through a countrywide viral outbreak, trapped on a suspicion-filled, blood-drenched bullet train ride to the Safe Zone...which may or may not still be there. The South Korean Blockbuster will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on January 17th! Bonus material includes two behind-the-scenes featurettes.

