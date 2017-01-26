South Korean, US Marines tussle in sn...

South Korean, US Marines tussle in snow in what North brands 'madcap' drill

South Korean and U.S. Marines are conducting military exercises on ski slopes in sub-freezing temperatures, including shirtless hand-to-hand combat in the snow, prompting warnings of retaliation from North Korea over "madcap mid-winter" drills. South Korean and U.S. Marines participate in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Chicago, IL

