South Korean president refuses to testify in trial
In this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 file photo provided by the South Korean Presidential House, impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye, second from left, speaks during a meeting with a selected group of reporters at the presidential house in Seoul when she vehemently rejected accusations that she conspired with a longtime friend to extort money and favors from companies, accusing her opponents of framing her. Park on Tuesday, Jan. 3, refused to testify in a case that will decide her future following her impeachment over a corruption scandal, forcing the Constitutional Court to delay the start of oral arguments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|15 hr
|Ainu
|9
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec 7
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec '16
|Ssk
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC