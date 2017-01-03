South Korean president refuses to tes...

South Korean president refuses to testify in trial

In this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 file photo provided by the South Korean Presidential House, impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye, second from left, speaks during a meeting with a selected group of reporters at the presidential house in Seoul when she vehemently rejected accusations that she conspired with a longtime friend to extort money and favors from companies, accusing her opponents of framing her. Park on Tuesday, Jan. 3, refused to testify in a case that will decide her future following her impeachment over a corruption scandal, forcing the Constitutional Court to delay the start of oral arguments.

