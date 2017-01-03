South Korean president refuses to testify in trial

In this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 file photo provided by the South Korean Presidential House, impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye, second from left, speaks during a meeting with a selected group of reporters at the presidential house in Seoul when she vehemently rejected accusations that she conspired with a longtime friend to extort money and favors from companies, accusing her opponents of framing her. Park on Tuesday, Jan. 3, refused to testify in a case that will decide her future following her impeachment over a corruption scandal, forcing the Constitutional Court to delay the start of oral arguments.

