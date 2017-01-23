South Korean minister arrested for artist blacklist

South Korean prosecutors arrested the culture minister on Saturday, on suspicion of abuse of power for drawing up a blacklist of artists, writers and entertainers critical of the country's impeached president, Park Geun-hye. Cho Yoon-sun became the first sitting minister ever to be arrested, the special prosecutor's team said, before she was taken in for questioning in the afternoon, refusing to speak to reporters.

