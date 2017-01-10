South Korean minister apologises over - blacklist'
SEOUL: South Korea's culture minister apologised for the conservative government's blacklisting of thousands of artistes for their political beliefs, as critics said the attempt to muzzle critics was the worst for decades. The list of over 9,000 artistes in film, theatre, music and literature came to light late last year when a number of local media outlets published it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 5
|Ainu
|11
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec '16
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec '16
|Ssk
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC