South Korean minister apologises over...

South Korean minister apologises over - blacklist'

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Star Online

SEOUL: South Korea's culture minister apologised for the conservative government's blacklisting of thousands of artistes for their political beliefs, as critics said the attempt to muzzle critics was the worst for decades. The list of over 9,000 artistes in film, theatre, music and literature came to light late last year when a number of local media outlets published it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 5 Ainu 11
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec '16 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec '16 Ssk 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,374 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,224

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC