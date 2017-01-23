South Korea upholds 20-year sentence ...

South Korea upholds 20-year sentence for American convicted in 1997 killing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a 20-year prison sentence for a former U.S. Forces Korea dependent convicted in the 1997 stabbing death of a South Korean college student. Arthur Patterson, who was the 17-year-old son of a U.S. military contractor at the time of the killing, was not in court to hear the response to his final appeal.

Chicago, IL

