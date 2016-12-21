South Korea: Trump's tweet is a 'clea...

South Korea: Trump's tweet is a 'clear warning' to North Korea

South Korea said Tuesday that US president-elect Donald Trump had sent a "clear warning" to North Korea with a tweet dismissing Pyongyang's ballistic missile claims. "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US," Trump tweeted.

Chicago, IL

