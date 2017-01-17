South Korea to check air passenger in...

South Korea to check air passenger info to sort out potential terrorists

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Starting in April, South Korea will check information on inbound air passengers to sort out potential terrorists, officials said Wednesday, as Seoul seeks to beef up security ahead of major sporting events amid growing military threats from North Korea. The government also decided to establish a system that would enable state anti-terrorism institutions to quickly share related information and disseminate it to citizens in emergencies, the officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... 10 hr Ainu 17
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Mon Hongdae Hunk 77
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec '16 Water 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,601 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC