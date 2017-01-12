South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung scion in graft scandal
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of _ In a departure from the leniency typically given South Korean big businesses, prosecutors on Monday requested the arrest of the de facto head of Samsung Electronics, the country's most valuable company, in an influence-peddling scandal that has toppled the country's president. Lee Jae-yong, the 48-year-old vice chairman at Samsung Electronics, faces allegations of embezzlement, of lying under oath during a parliamentary hearing and of offering a bribe of 43 billion won to a long-time friend of impeached President Park Geun-hye, according to Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for a special prosecutors' team investigating the political scandal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian Business Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|1 hr
|Ainu
|15
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec '16
|Water
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC