South Korea prosecutor delays decision on whether to seek arrest of Samsung's Lee

Jay Y. Lee, center, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives to be questioned as a suspect in bribery case in the influence-peddling scandal that led to the president's impeachment at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. South Korea's special prosecutor on Sunday delayed a decision on whether or not to seek a warrant to arrest Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] leader Jay Y. Lee, who was questioned on bribery suspicions in an influence-peddling investigation.

