South Korea Plans Near-Supersonic 'Hy...

South Korea Plans Near-Supersonic 'Hyper-Tube Train'

18 hrs ago Read more: PC Magazine

South Korea wants to significantly cut the travel time on its public transport network, so it is looking to create a new train service that can reach speeds of up to 1,000km/h. When you consider the speed of sound is 1,263km/h, you can understand why they are referring to it as "near-supersonic."

Chicago, IL

