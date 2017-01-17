South Korea Plans Near-Supersonic, a Hyper-Tube Traina

South Korea Plans Near-Supersonic, a ...

South Korea Plans Near-Supersonic, a Hyper-Tube Train

South Korea is seeking to develop a train-like public transport concept that is almost as fast as the speed of sound reaching 1,000km/h, the Korea Railroad Research Institute said Tuesday. The state-run institute will join forces with other research groups and Hanyang University to build the near-supersonic "train", which would be able to travel from Seoul to Busan in half an hour.

Chicago, IL

