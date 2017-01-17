South Korea Plans Near-Supersonic, a Hyper-Tube Traina
South Korea is seeking to develop a train-like public transport concept that is almost as fast as the speed of sound reaching 1,000km/h, the Korea Railroad Research Institute said Tuesday. The state-run institute will join forces with other research groups and Hanyang University to build the near-supersonic "train", which would be able to travel from Seoul to Busan in half an hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|19 hr
|Ainu
|17
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Mon
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec '16
|Water
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC