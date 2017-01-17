South Korea minister resigns after arrest over arts blacklist
South Korea's former culture minister, Cho Yoon-Sun , is escorted by police following her arrest in Seoul on January 21, 2017. South Korea's culture minister resigned on January 21 after being arrested for allegedly creating a "blacklist" of nearly 10,000 artists who voiced criticism of impeached President Park Geun-Hye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|21 hr
|Ainu
|22
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Fri
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|Bizarre political scandal
|Fri
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC