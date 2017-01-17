South Korea minister resigns after ar...

South Korea minister resigns after arrest over arts blacklist

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Art Daily

South Korea's former culture minister, Cho Yoon-Sun , is escorted by police following her arrest in Seoul on January 21, 2017. South Korea's culture minister resigned on January 21 after being arrested for allegedly creating a "blacklist" of nearly 10,000 artists who voiced criticism of impeached President Park Geun-Hye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... 21 hr Ainu 22
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Fri kiss that Trump azz 40
News Bizarre political scandal Fri LKL 2
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,132,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC