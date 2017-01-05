South Korea May Be Named Currency Manipulator, Think Tanks Warn an hour ago
As Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as U.S. president, state-run think tanks in South Korea are raising the possibility of the country being labeled a currency manipulator along with China. listed in the U.S. Treasury Department's currency watch list in October, along with China, Japan, Germany, Taiwan, and Switzerland, for meeting two of the three criteria used to monitor currency practices.
