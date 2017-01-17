South Korea culture minister arrested...

South Korea culture minister arrested over arts blacklist

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Cho Yoon-Sun is accused of creating the vast catalogue to starve the artists of government subsidies and private investments and place them under state surveillance. South Korea's Culture Minister Cho Yoon-sun arrives to be questioned at the office of the independent counsel on a corruption scandal case that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in Seoul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... 9 hr Ainu 22
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... 15 hr kiss that Trump azz 40
News Bizarre political scandal Fri LKL 2
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... Dec 30 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC