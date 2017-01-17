South Korea culture minister arrested over arts blacklist
Cho Yoon-Sun is accused of creating the vast catalogue to starve the artists of government subsidies and private investments and place them under state surveillance. South Korea's Culture Minister Cho Yoon-sun arrives to be questioned at the office of the independent counsel on a corruption scandal case that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in Seoul.
