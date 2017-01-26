South Korea and US to - strengthen defence' against North

US President Donald Trump and South Korea's acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn vowed on Sunday to "strengthen" their joint defence capabilities against the belligerent North, the White House said. "President Trump reiterated our ironclad commitment to defend the [Republic of Korea], including through the provision of extended deterrence, using the full range of military capabilities," the White House said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.